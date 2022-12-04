Galxe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.45 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00008836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $52.94 million and $32.45 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galxe has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00500856 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.60 or 0.30200491 BTC.
Galxe Token Profile
Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Galxe
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.
