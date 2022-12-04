Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GAMCF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,150 ($25.72) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gamma Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

