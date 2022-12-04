Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:GRMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

