GateToken Price Reaches $3.62 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $391.87 million and $968,218.25 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,096.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005799 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242286 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63456173 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $752,643.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

