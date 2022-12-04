Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in November

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. 123,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

