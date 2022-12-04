Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in November

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. 123,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Gear Energy Company Profile
