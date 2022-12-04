General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $255.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $194.56 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

