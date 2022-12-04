Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $451,465.11 and approximately $2.95 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

