Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

