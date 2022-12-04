Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 2,808,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,465. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Several research firms have issued reports on GERN. Wedbush began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
