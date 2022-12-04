Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

