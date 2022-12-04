Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.09

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.75. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 501 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.