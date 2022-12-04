GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.43 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.43 million and approximately $58,498.94 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

