Gifto Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and $2.78 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

