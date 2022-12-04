Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,036,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.03. 6,730,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,488. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

