Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE GB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 1,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64.

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

