Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

