Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 6,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

