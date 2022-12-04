Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFAS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 6,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.38.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.