Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in November

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,491,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. 71,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

