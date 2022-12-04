GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

Shares of GMYTF stock remained flat at 75.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 74.47. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of 64.10 and a twelve month high of 125.00.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.