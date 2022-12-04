Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is CoreCommodity Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 6,809.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,376 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises 2.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

GFI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 5,414,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,714. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

