Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of GOGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

