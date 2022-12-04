Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Good Gaming Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.04. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,417. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

