Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Good Gaming Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.04. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,417. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04.
Good Gaming Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Gaming (GMER)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.