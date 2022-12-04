GQG Partners LLC Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,611,552 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,194,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

WMT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. 6,911,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

