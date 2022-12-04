GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $465,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.93. 269,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

