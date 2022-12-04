GQG Partners LLC Invests $2.17 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW stock traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,671. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $672.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 417.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.