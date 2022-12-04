GQG Partners LLC Invests $21.75 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,895. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

