GQG Partners LLC Purchases 18,370 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 39,991,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,730,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

