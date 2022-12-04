GQG Partners LLC Purchases 871,872 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,872 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $113,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 139,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 6,366,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

