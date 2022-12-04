GQG Partners LLC Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 2.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 3.83% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $798,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 2,125,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

