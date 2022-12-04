Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.38) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 4.9 %

GYC opened at €9.81 ($10.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.27. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.76).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

