Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 12.4% in November

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 13,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,679. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

