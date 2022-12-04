Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. 22,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.76. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Plains Partners news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $110,704.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,407 shares of company stock worth $385,248 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

