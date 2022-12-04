Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 988,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

