GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLTF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 1.07. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,978. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of 0.99 and a 52-week high of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.12 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

