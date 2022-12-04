GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLTF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 1.07. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,978. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of 0.99 and a 52-week high of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.12 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
