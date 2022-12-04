Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $3,661,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 92.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Shares of GLRE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

