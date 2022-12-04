Grin Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $2.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,105.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00113612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00842477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00646302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00245248 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

