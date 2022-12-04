Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. 45,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,546. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

