Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $99.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.