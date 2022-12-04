Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $99.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

