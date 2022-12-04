Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0716 on Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $255,363.57 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

