Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $277,181.00 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.