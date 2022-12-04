GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. 721,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.