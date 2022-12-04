H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 2,790,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,049. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

