Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 1,304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance
Shares of HMCTF remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
