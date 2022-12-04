Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 109,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 406,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

