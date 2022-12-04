Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.05.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.