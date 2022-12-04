Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Towle & Co

Towle & Co grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,790 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian makes up approximately 3.3% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towle & Co owned 2.89% of Hawaiian worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,743. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

