HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $239.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

