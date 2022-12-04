Head-To-Head Contrast: Boxed (BOXD) & The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boxed alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.14 Boxed Competitors $2.70 billion -$28.03 million -31.45

Analyst Ratings

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 34 299 646 8 2.64

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 422.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -9.85% -46.96% 0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.