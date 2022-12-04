Head to Head Review: TerrAscend (TRSSF) and The Competition

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 58 138 441 23 2.65

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 67.44%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 61.58%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.59 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 8.06

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend rivals beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

