HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 811,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,767. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

